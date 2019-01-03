KB Jaani Versus KJo

Naureen Rahman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day without laughter is a day wasted”, the famous comedian Charlie Chaplin said. Luckily, for us Hyderabadis, not a single day goes waste thanks to local comedians like K B Jaani, who are always up to something and are tickling our funny bones. Khairuddin Baig Jaani, popularly known as K B Jaani, is a stand-up comedian who is known for putting Hyderabadi comedy on the world map.

In 2019, he is back with a film Khote Sikkay, where he will be seen as a news anchor inspired from his favourite anchor Amin Sayani, giving a touch of sarcasm and comedy on how the anchors are completely different personalities on and off camera. The other exciting role is that of K Wala fashion designer imitating Bollywood director and talk show host Karan Johar. He is also playing a Bangalorean in Maa ka ladla. Hyderabadis sure are curious to see KBJ taking on KJo!

Recalling about his journey so far, Jaani says that he always had a knack of making everyone around crack up even during his high school days. He used to mimic comedians like Mehmood, Jagdeep and Radio Ceylon’s Binaca Geet Mala’s anchor Amin Sayani. He started getting more interested in comedy after seeing his cousins perform skits in weddings and gatherings. He joined them and started acting as ‘Chunnu’.

However, he hit the big league when he and started doing stand-up along with Sajid Khan, aka Gullu Dada, actor-filmmaker in Hyderabad industry for three years. Gullu Dada used to sing while Jaani used to do anchoring the show and sometimes sing too. After this, there was no looking back. Jaani is best known for Timepassgiri on ETV Urdu in 2000. He entertained the viewers with his comedy and anchoring for one year by giving punch lines like, “Aadmi ko gadha aur ullu kyu kehte hai.” After this he was back to his stage shows and meanwhile the Great Indian Laughter Challenge happened on TV.

After showcasing his talent on the national level show, he started doing corporate shows and came back to ETV Urdu channel with the show Haste Haste for two years. He then took a huge stride in 2010 by debuting in the Hyderabdi Film Industry with the film Gullu Dada Returns. Jani is known for his versatility in the industry because of his memorable roles of a stutterer to an irritating tailor. Jaani has made the audience laugh until their stomach hurts. He considers Gullu Dada as his mentor and the main reason behind his presence in the film industry. His talent has been applauded in India and even beyond its boundaries as he has performed in countries like US, Bahrain, Dubai along with Sajid Khan and Aziz Nasir also known as Gullu Dada and Jahangir respectively.

Jaani talks about the lack of Hyderabadi artistes in Bollywood. He says, “There is no Godfather for us and that’s why the newcomers will have to struggle a lot.” Jaani further says that legendary actors like Mehmood always tried to bring the Hyderabadi accent in his films. The famous dialogue from one of his movies, “Kya karra Maamu” was acknowledged by the audience. According to him, the Hyderabadi artistes have a lot of scope in Bollywood because of their unique accent. Jaani further adds that Gullu Dada will be playing the role of Satish Kaushik in the sequel of Sajan chale sasural and this will open doors for the Hyderabadi artists in Bollywood.

“Comedy is not about insulting someone or hurting someone, it is all about making people laugh and still remain within the lines of modesty,” he says. He also featured in a web series with Aziz Nasir, but stand-up comedy and films are his first love.