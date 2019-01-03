Home Cities Hyderabad

Star of 2018, GHMC ready for Survekshan

The survey, scheduled to continue till January 31, will be conducted in as many as 4,379 Urban Local Bodies across the country.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: THE ‘Swachh Survekshan 2019’, conducted under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) to rank the cities on various sanitation and cleanliness parameters with an objective of enthusing cities with a spirit of healthy competition towards the concept of ‘Swachhata’, will kick off in Greater Hyderabad limits on Friday.

The survey, scheduled to continue till January 31, will be conducted in as many as 4,379 Urban Local Bodies across the country.In Swachh Survekshan 2018 ranking, Hyderabad was ranked 27 among 485 cities having over one lakh population. However, in Solid Waste Management (SWM) category, GHMC bagged “Best Capital City’’.

The GHMC has prepared an action plan and taken a series of measures to improve sanitation and cleanliness in the city through mass awareness programmes.GHMC has also requested Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited to keep open all the public toilets located in Metro corridors from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all days and to ensure the list of conditions are in place in all the public toilets as per the guidelines of ‘SS 2019’.

