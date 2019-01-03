Students jittery as TSBIE fee portal remains botchy

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Future of thousands of Intermediate students hangs in balance with the problems created due to technical glitches in the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) exam fee portal continue to persist. With the Inter public exams just a couple of months away, the academic year of at least a lakh students may be affected.

Failure to pay exam fees will cost students’ future as many won’t be able to appear for the exams.The college managements allege due to the errors, around 20,000 students might not get the hall tickets at all for the exam and another 30,000-50,000 students might get it but not for backlog papers. As many as 10.5 lakh students have registered with the TSBIE for Inter exams this year.

The portal is marred with errors and the colleges were unable to remit the exam fee. For instance, a private college in Nizamabad district where 240 students would appear for the exam have not paid the fee but their names showed as ‘paid’ in the records with Board. “The Board has not been able to rectify this error and the principal has even downloaded the challans,” said G Satish, president of Telangana Private Junior College Management Association. Meanwhile, TSBIE, has refuted all allegations.

Speaking to Express, a senior official of the Board, who did not wish to be named said, “There were technical glitches in the software and we have rectified each one of them. Saying that so many students would not get proper hall tickets is anything but speculation and is bound to create panic.”

While students feel that they have paid the fees, the college managements are under the impression that they have done their bit by raising complaints with the Board. Problems are bound to arise when hall tickets are issued barely days before the exams is scheduled to begin.

Delayed results?

P Madhusudhan Reddy, president of the Government and Private Colleges Lecturers Association, says that at least 1 lakh students will not get hall tickets for all the years and another 20,000 will not get it at all. This will pose problems while processing the results. “Verification and cross verification of such cases will take at least three months and only then results can be declared,” he said.