Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Unpaid’ contractors delaying pipeline works

Complaining of the stench emanating from the dug up drainage lines, residents in the area took to social media to share their grievances.

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The residents of RK Puram are a confused lot. They are not sure whether they should be happy that a drain pipe in the area is being fixed or be worried as the construction work on the same, which started back in September last year, is still in the preliminary stages.

Following the roads development work, the Malkajgiri division of Greater Huderabad Municipal Corporation had started the drain pipe work in Sri Venkateshwara (SV) Officers Colony of RK Puram in early September, but till now the work has been going on at a snail’s pace.

Complaining of the stench emanating from the dug up drainage lines, residents in the area took to social media to share their grievances.

“For the past one month, there has been no progress. Roads have been dug up and the accumulated drainage water is causing foul odour in the locality,” said Samuel Sudhakar, a resident of the area, tweeted. “The pipeline from apartments have been covered till now.”

Not only have the pipes been not laid properly, but residents complain that the debris from the dug up road and new construction material for the road have all been dumped on the side of the road, making it difficult for the people to walk.

“We asked the contractors in the area to clear up some of the work debris. They were complaining that they haven’t been receiving their salary and hence the delay. Why should we suffer?” asked Raj Kiran, an ENT Specialist of the area.

According to GHMC Divisional Engineer Suvarna Raj, fifty more such pipelines are yet to be laid.
“There was a delay in between due to some issue with the contractors. We are aware that work has been going on at a slower pace than expected from our side.

Two more lanes are yet to be completed and we assure that we will complete the work by February. We don’t want to cause inconvenience to the people.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp