‘Unpaid’ contractors delaying pipeline works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The residents of RK Puram are a confused lot. They are not sure whether they should be happy that a drain pipe in the area is being fixed or be worried as the construction work on the same, which started back in September last year, is still in the preliminary stages.

Following the roads development work, the Malkajgiri division of Greater Huderabad Municipal Corporation had started the drain pipe work in Sri Venkateshwara (SV) Officers Colony of RK Puram in early September, but till now the work has been going on at a snail’s pace.

Complaining of the stench emanating from the dug up drainage lines, residents in the area took to social media to share their grievances.

“For the past one month, there has been no progress. Roads have been dug up and the accumulated drainage water is causing foul odour in the locality,” said Samuel Sudhakar, a resident of the area, tweeted. “The pipeline from apartments have been covered till now.”

Not only have the pipes been not laid properly, but residents complain that the debris from the dug up road and new construction material for the road have all been dumped on the side of the road, making it difficult for the people to walk.

“We asked the contractors in the area to clear up some of the work debris. They were complaining that they haven’t been receiving their salary and hence the delay. Why should we suffer?” asked Raj Kiran, an ENT Specialist of the area.

According to GHMC Divisional Engineer Suvarna Raj, fifty more such pipelines are yet to be laid.

“There was a delay in between due to some issue with the contractors. We are aware that work has been going on at a slower pace than expected from our side.

Two more lanes are yet to be completed and we assure that we will complete the work by February. We don’t want to cause inconvenience to the people.”