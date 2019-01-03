Want to stop binge eating? Meditate!

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sometimes, you might have an idea about what foods to eat to help you achieve your weight loss goals, but you might fear that you will be judged along the way. This is especially true if you do not go along with others for the usual after-work drink or dessert. Maybe you consider yourself an emotional eater. You reach for foods when you feel under-appreciated or empty in a relationship. Whatever the reason, remember that it is all in your mind. It is the mind that is tripping you up and reacting to your surroundings and emotions.

Always remember that your mind can be your worst enemy on your journey towards a healthy lifestyle and holistic approach to losing weight.

What if you could make your mind fully poised, centered and calm? It is possible as long as you believe in it and it is possible through meditation.

Meditation will help you reach the stage of being centered. This is the same as engaging in weight training that results in sculpted muscles. It is through meditation that the brain is trained to move from an active learning state to a listening and intuitive state. It also trains the brain to avoid being fully reactive. It is through consistent practice that you switch to these calmer and lower frequencies, especially when life feels so frantic and chaotic.

The goal of meditation in weight loss is less unplanned eating. This will result in more sustainable weight loss because you are changing the way you use, view, and experience food.

Research studies have explored the idea that meditation can affect weight loss. Researchers found that participants who meditated consistently decreased their emotional eating and binge eating. In one study, those who meditated were able to lose weight and were overall less reactive as compared to those who did not try it.

In another study, those who meditated were able to lose more weight than those who did not even try to meditate. They also experienced a decrease in hunger pangs and increase in the confidence they had in their bodies. Weight loss was even sustained for about six months.

Even if you are new to meditation, it can become just like breathing. It can, and should, become as important as choosing the foods that you eat. If you love your body and you want to cherish it deeply, meditation can be your great ally and can be your approach to holistic weight loss!