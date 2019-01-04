Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two ICICI staff crushed to death by tipper

The deceased were identified as Syed Shabaz Ahmed, a resident of Karwan and Deepika Nikam, a resident of Moosabowli.  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two ICICI bank employees, who were going on a two-wheeler, were crushed to death when their vehicle came under the wheels of speeding tipper at pillar No 102 in Langer Houz police limits on Thursday.

Police said that Ahmed and Deepika were employees of ICICI bank located at Nanakramguda. They were proceeding to office on a Honda Activa. As they were taking a U-turn at Pillar No 102, a speeding tipper rammed their vehicle from the rear side. They fell down from the vehicle and were run over by the tipper and died on the spot. A case has been booked.

