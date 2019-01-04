Home Cities Hyderabad

Alprazolam worth Rs 2.40 cr seized, two arrested

The duo were arrested and the substance along with the car used for transportation was also seized.

Published: 04th January 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The  Hyderabad unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a major interstate drug racket and seized huge quantities of alprazolam, a psychotropic substance, in  Kamareddy district.  

The value of the seized alprazolam in the grey market would be around Rs 2.40 crore, officials said. Alprazolam, weighing 40 kg, was being smuggled to Hyderabad from Gujarat. This is the first alprazolam seizure in Telangana for over a year. Alprazolam is prescribed to people suffering with anxiety and panic disorders.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI sleuths intercepted a vehicle on the Nagpur-Hyderabad highway in Kamareddy district on Wednesday midnight and after searching found alprazolam packed in two bags hidden in the boot of a Volkswagen Polo car.

The driver of the vehicle and another person accompanying him were arrested. Inquiries revealed that the two persons belong to Hyderabad and had gone to  Gujarat a couple of days ago to purchase the substance.
Though the accused did not reveal the exact purpose of the substance, it is suspected that they would convert the substance into small quantities and sell to local drug dealers and peddlers.

The duo was arrested and the substance along with the car used for transportation was also seized.

What is alprazolam?

Alprazolam is used to treat panic disorders and anxiety,  heart palpitation, restlessness.  It may also cause side effects like sedation, problems with speech and coordination, dizziness, poor memory, reduced blood pressure. One of the most devastating effects of alprazolam abuse is addiction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp