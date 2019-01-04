Alprazolam worth Rs 2.40 cr seized, two arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a major interstate drug racket and seized huge quantities of alprazolam, a psychotropic substance, in Kamareddy district.

The value of the seized alprazolam in the grey market would be around Rs 2.40 crore, officials said. Alprazolam, weighing 40 kg, was being smuggled to Hyderabad from Gujarat. This is the first alprazolam seizure in Telangana for over a year. Alprazolam is prescribed to people suffering with anxiety and panic disorders.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI sleuths intercepted a vehicle on the Nagpur-Hyderabad highway in Kamareddy district on Wednesday midnight and after searching found alprazolam packed in two bags hidden in the boot of a Volkswagen Polo car.

The driver of the vehicle and another person accompanying him were arrested. Inquiries revealed that the two persons belong to Hyderabad and had gone to Gujarat a couple of days ago to purchase the substance.

Though the accused did not reveal the exact purpose of the substance, it is suspected that they would convert the substance into small quantities and sell to local drug dealers and peddlers.

The duo was arrested and the substance along with the car used for transportation was also seized.

What is alprazolam?

Alprazolam is used to treat panic disorders and anxiety, heart palpitation, restlessness. It may also cause side effects like sedation, problems with speech and coordination, dizziness, poor memory, reduced blood pressure. One of the most devastating effects of alprazolam abuse is addiction.