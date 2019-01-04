Don’t let students starve: Provide more food for attending extra classes

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As in the past, this year too the State’s Department of School Education decided to launch an ambitious programme to conduct special classes for Class 10 students of the government schools with the objective of ensuring 100 per cent results in the SCC examinations. Though the intention was exemplary, the officials are now faced with a delicate issue -- one they would not have envisaged when starting the programme -- of providing food to the students for spending extra hours in their respective schools. Both teachers and the parents say that the students now reach school before 8.30 am and leave after 5.45 pm, during their stay at school they are provided just one midday meal. For a majority of them, that’s their first meal of the day.

The teachers and the headmasters, especially in the rural areas, though are finding their own ways to tackle the issue. To ensure that students do not remain hungry and are able to make the most of the extra classes, these officials have been approaching villagers to pool in resources to fund snacks for the students.

According to R Sarvotham Reddy, president of Telangana Progressive Recognised Teachers Union, in nearly 90 per cent of government schools, local philanthropists are providing some snacks and refreshments like biscuits, fruits and tea. “In some places, teachers and headmasters have also been contributing money to provide daily snacks for students,” he said.

Appeal to government

Meanwhile, different teachers associations have submitted representations to the government to earmark some funds to ensure students are fed properly during these special classes. One such representation has also been submitted to the of Director of School Education by the Telangana Parents Association (TPA). “Nearly two lakh Class 10 students in 4,800 government, Zilla Parishad and government-aided high schools are attending the special classes on a daily basis, before and after regular school hours. Most of them leave home early in the morning without having breakfast and get back home around 7 pm. With just one meal, it is not possible for the students to focus on the classes,” said Nagati Narayana, State president of TPA. Calling it a violation of child rights, he has asked the government to provide breakfast in the morning and snacks and milk in the evening to these students.

Every year government allocates a sum of `50,000 to each school towards school grants. As per the government rules, the schools can utilise `2 per day per student from the interest earned on this amount and utilise the same for contingency need.

Teachers have urged the government to let schools use this interest amount for providing breakfast and snacks for students. However, it is worth noting that the school grants for 2018-19 academic year are yet to be released by the concerned authorities. “If the government wants students to perform better, it also needs to provide the basic facilities. Students are finding it difficult to study. The special classes begin after Dasara vacation but start full-fledged only from November until exams commence in March and without government support the process will not fructify,” he said.