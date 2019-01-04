Home Cities Hyderabad

OU warns non-boarders of police action

Cracking a whip on the alleged non-boarders residing in the hostels, Osmania University has warned them to leave the hostels or face police action.

Published: 04th January 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cracking a whip on the alleged non-boarders residing in the hostels, Osmania University has warned them to leave the hostels or face police action. The University plans to seek police help to evacuate non-boarders and has cautioned them that the authorities would not step in and intervene in case of police raids.

Prof S Ramachandram, vice-chancellor of Osmania University, on Thursday warned all non-boarders who have completed their courses and are over staying in the hostels to vacate the hostels immediately and avoid any police action.

“The University maintains that such measures have been warranted as there have been a series of representations from students and scholars who have been admitted recently. Fresh students hailing from districts are being inconvenienced and are put to hardships due to lack of accommodation,” the VC said.
He added that the problem is acute in the hostels where students/scholars who have completed their courses stay put preparing for come competitive exams. Stating that the University infrastructure
has come under severe strain, Prof Ramachandram said that the administration will relentlessly pursue this issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp