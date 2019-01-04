OU warns non-boarders of police action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cracking a whip on the alleged non-boarders residing in the hostels, Osmania University has warned them to leave the hostels or face police action. The University plans to seek police help to evacuate non-boarders and has cautioned them that the authorities would not step in and intervene in case of police raids.

Prof S Ramachandram, vice-chancellor of Osmania University, on Thursday warned all non-boarders who have completed their courses and are over staying in the hostels to vacate the hostels immediately and avoid any police action.

“The University maintains that such measures have been warranted as there have been a series of representations from students and scholars who have been admitted recently. Fresh students hailing from districts are being inconvenienced and are put to hardships due to lack of accommodation,” the VC said.

He added that the problem is acute in the hostels where students/scholars who have completed their courses stay put preparing for come competitive exams. Stating that the University infrastructure

has come under severe strain, Prof Ramachandram said that the administration will relentlessly pursue this issue.