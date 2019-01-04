Home Cities Hyderabad

Prepare a joint action plan for 2000 km of main roads: Dana Kishore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Commissioner, M Dana Kishore asked GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials to prepare a joint action plan for about 2,000 km of main roads in the city to have a proper manholes and  catch pits in place without any sewage overflows on the main roads.

Commissioner held a joint meeting of GHMC and HMWS&SB officials attended by GHMC Chief Engineer, Ziauddin, HMWS&SB Director, Suryanarayana and other senior officials.

He said that adequate funds are being allocated towards the maintenance of roads, recarpeting and laying of new roads which cover about 2,000 km of roads for which there should not be any obstructions or problem while driving on these roads.

He asked the officials to identify water and sewage leakage prone roads and come out with a permanent solution to solve the problem.

If both  the departments work in coordination among themselves, for about 80 percent of the problems, solutions can be found, he added.

Dana Kishore directed the officials to act tough against hotel establishments and see that they construct silt chambers in their premises, those violating the norms, hefty penalty should be levied, how big the firm  may be, they have to be fined.

