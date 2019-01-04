‘Strengthen the existing varsities before thinking about new ones’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The issue of poor quality of technical education in the country despite an excess of seats in technical education institutions was the highlight at the round table discussion on “Changing paradigms in higher education and skill development” held in the city on Thursday.

JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof Venugopal Reddy said on Thursday that in India there are more than 35 lakh seats in technical education institutions of which only 16 lakh are occupied. Of the 16 lakh who enrol for the various courses, only around 10 lakh complete the course, of which not even 20 per cent are employable.

This is despite the fact that the national knowledge commission has maintained that India needs at least 750 more universities to improve Gross Enrolment Ration in higher education. Ajay Mishra, special chief secretary, Higher Education, Government of Telangana suggested stringent action against institutions that flout norms and said permission should not be granted to any new institutions in the next few years.

Speaking at the event, UGC regional head, Prof S Jeelani said that before thinking about the need to have more universities, there is a need to strengthen the existing ones.

“Conduct survey to find out the needs and expectations of the students and implementing them will result in filling up the seats. Another good way is to incentivise HEIs with good NAAC and NIRF ranking with some flexibility,” he said.