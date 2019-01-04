Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Strengthen the existing varsities before thinking about new ones’

This is despite the fact that the national knowledge commission has maintained that India needs at least 750 more universities to improve Gross Enrolment Ration in higher education.

Published: 04th January 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The issue of poor quality of technical education in the country despite an excess of seats in technical education institutions was the highlight at the round table discussion on “Changing paradigms in higher education and skill development” held in the city on Thursday.

JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof Venugopal Reddy said on Thursday that in India there are more than 35 lakh seats in technical education institutions of which only 16 lakh are occupied. Of the 16 lakh who enrol for the various courses, only around 10 lakh complete the course, of which not even 20 per cent are employable.

This is despite the fact that the national knowledge commission has maintained that India needs at least 750 more universities to improve Gross Enrolment Ration in higher education. Ajay Mishra, special chief secretary, Higher Education, Government of Telangana suggested stringent action against institutions that flout norms and said permission should not be granted to any new institutions in the next few years.
Speaking at the event, UGC regional head, Prof S Jeelani said that before thinking about the need to have more universities, there is a need to  strengthen the existing ones.

“Conduct survey to find out the needs and expectations of the students and implementing them will result in filling up the seats. Another good way is to incentivise HEIs with good NAAC and NIRF ranking with some flexibility,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp