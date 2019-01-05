17-year-old intermediate​ student kills self in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17 year-old intermediate student committed suicide on Friday by hanging herself at her residence at Motinagar in SR Nagar police limits.

The deceased has been identified as D Abhignya. She was a second-year student of MPC at Velocity Junior College.A case of suspicious death was registered. The body was handed over to parents after postmortem. Police said action would be taken based on the report.