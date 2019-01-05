A slice of Japan

Srividya Palaparthi By

HYDERABAD: Samurai sword fighting is a concept we have reserved for a certain genre of Japanese films. However, there is a lot more contemporary relevance that we are yet to explore about it. To give us a peek into the Japanese martial art form which is flourishing here in Hyderabad, Mohammad Shamsuddin speaks to Hyderabad Express. Having won Gold and two Bronzes at the 43rd World Sports Chanbara Championship held in Tokyo, Japan this year has a lot to share and wants to bust a few myths about the same. Being one of the seven champions from India who participated in the championship which had over 26 countries competing, Shams came back to India triumphant last month.

Spochan?

Sport Chanbara is a soft form of the traditional Samurai sword fighting where the where the players use an air soft sword instead of a real blade to avoid fatal injuries. The sport Chanbara or Spochan consists of a fight between two participants with equal or different weapons, free but with minimum rules. The chanbara is a form of Japanese onomatopoeia that expresses the sound of swords clashing in battle of Samurai. To keep the spirit of Samurai alive, President of International Sports Chanbara Association, Tetsundo Tanabe who hails from a Samurai clan introduced the soft form (using air swords) called Spochan in 1971, to make it safe and easily accessible. Of course, the professionals still use the customary Samurai sword for non-combat competitions, self-defence and as a meditative activity. Not many must have heard about Chanbara. And even those who have (or who have Googled it) will associate it with a genre of Japanese films called Samurai movies by those less familiar. Shamsuddin who goes by the name Shams says, “The Japanese believe that this is an art form given to them directly from the Gods. And they consider it divine. That’s the reason, players do not wear shoes while in the Samurai gear. They are either barefoot or wear a sock-like garment called Tasi.”

Takes years

Much like in the movies, Shams also had to endure a test of patience and virtue before getting trained. “I come from a lineage of warriors, so I had the inclination towards martial arts and combat,” says Shams who is also a professional shooter for Hyderabad. “My interest struck towards Chanbara in 2003. When I found Sensei Dr. Siddiq Mahmoodi, the founder of the Golden Dragon Academy, I waited for three years to start training properly. For three years, I only paid respects to the sword, held it, both in my combat arm and my friendly arm. Sensei was testing my patience, which is essential for the sport. Once he was convinced we started to train and I took part in my first world championship in 2007.” While the combat sport only uses air swords, only a well trained arm can handle the real deal. “The original sword needs to be resheathed and drawn without having to turn and look. And those under-trained or less experience have ripped their fingers apart or scalped themselves by doing it wrong,” explains Shams. Shams won the Gold for our country at the championship in the Kodachi (short sword) category and the two bronzes in Choken (long sword) and Nito (double sword) each.

Expensive art

“The basic equipment required to participate alone costs about $350,” exclaims Shams who despite the nature of the sport sticks with it out of passion. While the awareness about the sport is exponentially low, Shams is hopeful. “This year at the national Spochan, held in Gujarat, there were over 850 participants. It is an improvement. And with the promise from the Defence Minister and by the Sports Chamber Association, Spochan will be introduced into the 2020 Olympics leading to a lot more attention being given to it,” he says adding, “There are about 20-25 people training currently at the Golden Dragon Academy.”

Everything isn’t all hunky dory however. “There is absolutely no infrastructure for Spochan in the country. A wooden floor is mandatory because of the tradition of going barefoot for Japanese fencing. Moreover, the equipment is expensive and for people to opt for it, there needs to be a contribution from the Government as well,” he says signing off.

