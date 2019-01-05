Home Cities Hyderabad

Animals to get decent farewell with three new crematoriums on cards

These crematoriums will be established with innovative and proven technology for scientific incineration of dead animals and their disposal as  per Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As disposing carcasses of dead animals was causing a lot of inconvenience to residents and becoming a big headache to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the city, the Corporation has decided to establish at least three animal crematoriums, on the lines of human crematoriums, in GHMC limits to dispose off the carcasses in a scientific manner.

Hitherto, there has been no such crematorium in the city. However, this has been long a pending demand from many including pet lovers, animal activists and other sections of the society for the need to establish an animal crematorium for giving a decent farewell for dead animals.

With the proposed animal crematoriums, pet lovers and stray animals can now get decent cremation on the lines of human electrical crematoriums which are functioning in different parts of Greater Hyderabad.
At  present, the GHMC is lifting about 9.50 tonnes to 10 tonnes of carcasses of dead animals in city limits every day and it is proposed to install 10 tonnes capacity animal  crematorium. They will be built on public private partnership (PPP) mode at an estimated cost of `3.82 crore. In this connection, GHMC invited request for qualification from reputed firms, agencies for innovative, proven technologies for scientific incineration and  disposal of dead animals in GHMC limits on PPP mode.

These crematoriums will be established with innovative and proven technology for scientific incineration of dead animals and their disposal as  per Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms. The residuals (ashes) will be tested in the PCB approved labs and should confirm to PCB norms.

GHMC officials told Express that the capital cost for establishing an animal crematorium comes to around  `1.27 crore, of which the main components include the incinerator and appurtenant works (`54 lakh for small plant and `84 lakh for big plant), `20 lakh for civil works, `10 lakh for cost of civil works for 24/7 call centre (at one place), suitable weigh bridge with computerised arrangement for dead animals (`20 lakh) and initial investment for transport service for dead animals (`20 lakh).

Three new crematoriums Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

