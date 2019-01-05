Home Cities Hyderabad

Beware! Google policy changes affect effectiveness of ESET Antivirus

A recent policy change in Google has reduced the effectiveness of a few security-focused apps of ESET NOD 32 Antivirus like ESET Android anti-theft service.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent policy change in Google has reduced the effectiveness of a few security-focused apps of ESET NOD 32 Antivirus like ESET Android anti-theft service. According to the Google’s policy change which was made with privacy issues in mind, an app could request call log data or SMS data from a device only if its registered as the default phone/SMS handler in the device. Those who are not registered as the default cannot access the data.

The problem in question lies with ESET’s Parental Control app which allows parents to communicate and locate their child’s device even when there is no internet connection -- by using SMS. “In the scenario where a child is in a location where internet services are not available,  and the child has been hurt, is lost or something more sinister is happening, then the parent will know the location and be able to act accordingly,” an ESET official said.

ESET’s Mobile Security App also uses the SMS data.

“Seventy-five per cent of the anti-theft service users electing to use SMS. When the device is lost or mislaid, a specially coded SMS can be sent to the device to lock, locate or wipe the device,” he said.  
“When the change was announced, we received official notification to remove the use of the SMS permission from our apps. We, of course, requested an exception to this restriction. We even reached out directly to our contacts at Google and requested assistance in gaining an exception, especially since we are a trusted source of research on malicious behaviour in apps listed in the Play Store,” he added.Their request for exception has continuously being declined.

