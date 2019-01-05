‘Expedite works to turn AIIMS operational soon’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party on Friday demanded the Central and State governments to take immediate measures to turn All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar operational soon. Attacking the TRS party, he said the State government could not operationalise the medical institution in five years which was ready with civic infrastructures and other facilities.

“NIMS at Bibinagar was sanctioned in 2009 by the then Congress regime and `100 crore was also sanctioned initially. Although the land was ready by 2014, the TRS government did nothing to operationalise the hospital. Even after five years, such a large facility is not rendering required services to the needy patients,” said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy in a media statement.

Reddy said that the previous Congress-led UPA Government had sanctioned one AIIMS institution for Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. However, the TRS government, especially the local MP Dr B Narsaiah Goud, did not take up the matter with the Centre.