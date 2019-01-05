Home Cities Hyderabad

Forest department dog squad sniffs out its first case

Jannaram Forest Division Officer K Ravinder, said that they had received a tip-off that meat of spotted deer was being consumed in the village by the suspects.

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be described as its first successful assignment, the sniffer dog of Forest Department that was recently inducted to fight wildlife crimes, solved a case by identifying two people who were in possession of spotted deer meat. The sniffer dog which is in service at the Jannaram forest division of Kawal Tiger Reserve, sniffed out the suspected poachers at Chintaguda village of Jannaram range on Thursday evening.

Jannaram Forest Division Officer K Ravinder, said that they had received a tip-off that meat of spotted deer was being consumed in the village by the suspects. When the forest officials questioned them, they had claimed otherwise. So, the officials used the sniffer dog’s services and it successfully sniffed out the deer meat which was kept hidden by the alleged poachers.

Following this, case under relevant sections of Wildlife (Protection) Act was booked against the two accused —Ellaiah and Komire Rajam—who were remanded to 14 days custody by the magistrate.

