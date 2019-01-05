Fruit fundas

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis have known for a long time that ‘something sweet’ you want to have after a heavy meal of biryani can be fruits too. Sometimes, these jumbo fruit treats can be the meal itself and the dessert, especially when they are mixed with generous amounts of pure cream. Here is a list of some iconic fruit and juice centres which have been integrating fruits in the city’s palate for a long time now.

Nice Juice Centre:

This place is synonymous with fruit juices in the city. Patronised by the likes of tennis star Sania Mirza, it is a go-to place for anyone looking for quality fruit treats. They established their first centre at Ramgopalpet in Secunderabad in 1986, and it was followed by another one at Tolichowki. Their gargantuan fruit mandis and ‘Dry Fruit Heaven’ are what healthy food heavens look like. Besides fruit juices and fruit creams, they also offer short eats like sandwiches, making sure that you can have all three meals of the day at one place.



Siraj’s International Fruit Juices:

Siraj is said to be the game-changer regarding how the city consumes fruits now. His shop in Mehdipatnam, which he set up some 30 years ago, is popular with every fruit lover for the large array of items they offer. His fruit salads find mention in the city’s popular food lore, and so do his fruit juices. He also stocks a few unusual ones like the dragonfruit milkshake and soursop milkshake, a fruit which is known for its ability to fight cancer. He is one of the few who has vegetable juices like carrot and beetroot juices. The ones with resolution to eat healthy can head right there. It remains open till 12 am.



Milan Juice Centre:

This one situated bang opposite Mecca Masjid in Old City has been there for the last 22 years and is a popular pit stop for locals and tourists alike to recharge themselves after a tiring shopping spree. Apart from fruit juices, they offer fruits with cream, fruit salads and milkshakes. If you are looking for something filling, go for their Milan Junction, a milk-based preparation loaded with dry fruits including almonds and figs. If you are feeling adventurous, try their Kala Jamun juice with its slightly piquant taste, which will leave your mouth a bright purple. However, the best part of the deal is that they remain open throughout the night. (2 pm to 4 am).



Nazeer Fruit Juice:

Mulberries covered in a sea of decadent cream. Or litchis. Or sitaphal. Think of treats you would reward yourself with if you did something particularly spectacular, or cheer yourself with on a humdrum day. Tucked in a lane before Chowmohalla Palace, this place is known for their Yemeni milkshake and shehtoot juice (mulberry).

