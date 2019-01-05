GHMC chief irate at Rythu Bazar sewage overflow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore expressed his ire over the sewage overflow near Rythu Bazar on Mehidipatnam road that was causing inconvenience to people. He directed the HMWS&SB officials to arrest the leakage permanently by Friday evening.

Along with other officials, he made surprise inspections at many areas. At Rythu Bazar, he found piled up wet garbage and directed the Rythu Bazar manager to set a compost pit to produce urea and fertilisers.

Later at Tolichowki, he found a complex was letting out water on to the road indiscriminately and directed HMWS&SB to and impose heavy penalty on offenders.