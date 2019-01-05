Home Cities Hyderabad

Girl found dead in orphanage

A Class 9 student residing in an orphanage at Alair in Yadadri district died under suspicious conditions on Friday morning. The girl was identified as Kethavath Bindu (14).

By Express News Service

According to police, Bindu is residing in the Back to Home Holistic Orphanage run by one Devadanam. On Friday morning, Bindu who woke up at around 6.30 went to attend nature’s call and collapsed near the bathroom. Later her friends found her in an unconscious state and informed Devadanam. 

They shifted her to Jangaon area hospital where she was declared brought dead.A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Home Holistic Orphanage

