Girl found dead in orphanage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Class 9 student residing in an orphanage at Alair in Yadadri district died under suspicious conditions on Friday morning. The girl was identified as Kethavath Bindu (14).

According to police, Bindu is residing in the Back to Home Holistic Orphanage run by one Devadanam. On Friday morning, Bindu who woke up at around 6.30 went to attend nature’s call and collapsed near the bathroom. Later her friends found her in an unconscious state and informed Devadanam.

They shifted her to Jangaon area hospital where she was declared brought dead.A case has been registered and investigation is on.