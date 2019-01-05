Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro one of the best Metros in the world: French National Railway Company

Hyderabad Metro Rail which is the world's largest Metro Rail project in Public-Private Partnership mode.

Published: 05th January 2019 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro Rail

By UNI

HYDERABAD: French National Railway Company chairman Mr Guillaume Pepy on Saturday said that Hyderabad metro is one of the best Metros in the world and its performance indicates far superior to those of the mother Metros.

Mr Pepy along with his senior officers who called on Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy at Metro Rail Bhavan here hailed the Hyderabad Metro Rail's Public-Private Partnership (PPP) experiment as a bold initiative.

The Rs 2.68 lakh crore SNCF group has five major Rail companies including Keolis and Systra and it has a worldwide footprint, apart from running the French Railways.

Exchanging their mutual experiences and innovative practices of SNCF and HMRL, the two Rail Heads discussed on the possible areas of mutual cooperation.

Explaining the unique features of Hyderabad Metro Rail which is the world's largest Metro Rail project in PPP mode and the innovations made by it in station design, its construction challenges and financial innovation, Mr Reddy shared Telangana government's vision for the development of Hyderabad as a global city and Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-II expansion plans.

Indicating that its group company Keolis is operating several Metro Rail, Light Rail, Tramway and Bus systems in different cities across the globe, the SNCF Chairman highlighted that Hyderabad Metro stood number one in a recent survey in terms of passenger satisfaction, operational performance, punctuality and among them.

Impressed by the visionary approach of using Hyderabad Metro as an important instrument to improve the streetscape and pedestrian facilities in the city and the tact with which the construction hurdles were successfully tackled, Mr Pepy requested Mr Reddy to visit their Railway Headquarters and facilities in France, address senior SNCF officials and share the Hyderabad Metro success story with them.

SNCF Board Director Ms Agnes Ogier and Mr Eric Moiner, Managing Director, Keolis Hyderabad MRTS also participated in the discussions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad metro Best metro in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp