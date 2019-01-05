Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabadis enthu cutlets when it comes to partying?

Carving itself a niche as a top party destination for New Years Eve, Hyderabad has set itself apart from other party destinations in the country.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Carving itself a niche as a top party destination for New Years Eve, Hyderabad has set itself apart from other party destinations in the country. This, as data reveals that Hyderabad started partying the earliest on New Year’s Eve and was high on pub hopping. The taxi service aggregator Ola released these statistics on their booking statistics from December 31 2018 from 7 major cities across India like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Among the lot, Hyderabad beat cities like Delhi and Mumbai and started partying from dusk at 7pm, fetching itself the title of ‘Party starters’. The party scenes began much later at Delhi and Mumbai at 8pm and 9pm respectively, giving Hyderabad the extra hour partying till midnight

Another set of data shows that the Hyderabadis partied much longer and went ‘pub hopping’ taking cabs on hire all for themselves. According to booking data on Ola Rentals, Hyderabadis on an average booked rentals for a longer period of time extending upto 15 hours, much higher than Bengaluru and Mumbai at 9 and 12 hours. The trend was to book rentals and pub hop, noted the taxi aggregator.

However most of the party was focused in and around the Hitech city area with majority of bookings coming in only from Gachibowli, noted Ola.Calling it the ‘Hot (Party) Zones’, bookings mainly from Gachibowli and other parts of the City fetched 8.38 per cent of the company’s total ride on the day.The highest number of party zones came from Mumbai with 23.28 per cent of the total rides on the day. Hyderabad clocked the 5th highest city opting cab service for the night.

New Years Eve

