Keeping urinary infections at bay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ask women travellers about one of their biggest nightmares, and unclean toilets will be one of them. Not only for travellers, but non-availability of clean toilets outside their homes has also been causing inconvenience to women in India for ages now. Sometimes, when they are forced to use these unhygienic toilets outside, they contract Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), which take a long time to go and are very painful as well.

A product called Pee Cone was launched in Hyderabad on Friday which promises to solve this problem by making it possible for women to pee standing up. This will minimise their contact with dirty toilet seats, and hence eliminate the chance of infections.

Pee Cone is a portable urination device that will help women relieve themselves standing up. It is made of waterproof paper and one piece can be used only once. It comes in a small packet that can be carried in pockets. Besides women, this product will be helpful for elderly people who suffer from arthritis.

Tollywood actor Ram Karthik launched the product and said, “This is a very useful product for women. I wish the Pee Cone team all the best and urge all women to try this so that they are protected from infections.”