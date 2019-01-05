Movers and packers see 59% business rise in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There has been a 59 per cent increase in demand for movers and packers services in Hyderabad in 2018 as compared to the previous year, indicating an influx of populace into the capital city according to a report by QuicrEasy a service vertical of online classifieds platform, Quikr.

There has been a general growth of people moving into metro cities, the report says attributing the exodus to various factors. While Pune, with its abundant educational institutions and decent climate, topped the list with a 122 per cent increase, while Bengaluru came second among the six metros with a 77 per cent growth in the demand for movers and packers services.

Hyderabad is fourth on the list. Interestingly, the study found the movement from big cities to smaller ones has by 17 per cent.