No water supply in parts of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to repair works being undertaken on the pipelines on Godavari drinking water scheme at Thotapally where there was a leakage caused by breaking of pipelines,a shut Down has been proposed from Jan 4 at 5 am to 6 pm on Jan 5. Hence, there will be no water supply in the following areas on Friday and Saturday.

The areas include Erragadda, SR Nagar, Vengal Rao Nagar, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, Rahmath Nagar, Sriramnagar, Banjara Hills, Borabanda, SPR Hills, Allapur, Defence Colony, Chanikyapuri, Goutham Nagar, Sections in Mallkajgiri municipality, Alwal, Father Balaiahnagar, Yapral Sections, Alwal Municipality, Chintal, Shapurnagar, Jeedimetla, Jagathgirigutta Quthbullapur Municipality areas.