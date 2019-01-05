Something for Sankranti

Sabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like in many other states, Sankranti is celebrated with a lot of fanfare in Telangana. The focus during the festival is on seasonal delights, utilizing ingredients like freshly harvested rice, sesame seeds, and jaggery. Ariselu a traditional sweet is perhaps the most popular dish which is associated with the festival.A preparation of rice flour, ghee, jaggery and sesame seeds, ariselu is very popular in the two Telugu states. People from neighbouring states also relish this sweet, referring it by a different name, with the recipe undergoing minor variations. Thus it is known as Kajjaya in Karnataka, and Adhirasam in Tamil Nadu, whereas Odias call it Arisa pitha.

To prepare ariselu, rice is first soaked in water overnight and the ground into a powder. It is then added to liquefied jaggery, and constantly stirred to prepare a dough. This dough is rested for some time and flattened into small roti-shaped pieces. Sesame seed is applied on it to provide a crunchy taste to the outer surface. A variation uses poppy seeds instead of sesame seeds. Finally, the sweet is fried in ghee or oil, flipping it around to get a nice golden colour on both sides. The sweet is called nethi ariselu when it is prepared only in ghee, nuvvulu ariselu when sesame seeds are added on the crust. Apart from religious festivities, weddings are also when this traditional sweet is consumed.

Turning out a good ariselu needs a little bit of practice. Getting the jaggery syrup to the desired consistency is often a challenge. Some prepare the dough and store in a refrigerator to prepare the delicacy even after a week. In Hyderabad, you can easily buy ariselu from many sweet shops all over the city. Almond House has two versions of the sweet with or without sesame seeds. As per Chaitanya Muppala from Almond House, the sale of the sweet jumps significantly around all festivals and especially Sankranthi. Vellanki Foods outlets are especially known for their ariselu. As per Vijitha Vellanki, they have two variations – one which is fried in oil and covered with sesame seeds and the other one is fried in ghee with poppy seeds sprinkled on top. While they usually make the softer version of the sweet, the other one can also be made on prior order. The sweet has a high shelf life and can be eaten even up to a fortnight from the day it is made.

Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in