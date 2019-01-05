Three die in separate accidents in outskirts of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons died in separate accidents at different locations on the city outskirts on Thursday. The accidents happened at Raidurgam, on the Outer Ring Road at Shameerpet and at Narsingi. The deceased were identified as M Ishwarya(22) and K Venkat Reddy(63), while another deceased is yet to be identified.

According to police, Ishwarya and her friend Mohd Allender Hussain were heading to Madhapur from Mehdipatnam on their scooter. When they reached Malkam Cheruvu they tried to overtake a vehicle and in the process lost control and rammed the divider. Ishwarya received severe injuries and was declared brought dead, while Hussain escaped with minor injuries.

In another incident, Venkat Reddy was proceeding towards Medchal in his car on the ORR. Midway driver of a tipper moving in front of Reddy’s car applied sudden brake without any indications and stopped his vehicle. Reddy lost control and rammed the tipper. He succumbed.In another accident at Himayath sagar, an unidentified man died when an overspeeding lorry hit him.