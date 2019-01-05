Home Cities Hyderabad

Tourist police yet to receive their dues for last three months

The last time the tourist policemen received their salaries was in September last year.

Published: 05th January 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:00 AM

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Tourism Department prepares to conduct the International Kite Festival this month in the city, the tourist policemen hired by the department have decided to go on a strike due to non-payment of salaries since three months. There are around 18 tourist policemen working with the tourism department on a contract basis.

While their demand for regularization of service has not been met by the government, even their meagre salary of just around Rs 15,000 is not being paid by the tourism department on time. The last time the tourist policemen received their salaries was in September last year.

When contacted, Assistant Director, Telangana Tourism and Culture Department, K Mahesh, said, “We have already submitted the salaries bills for the month of October and November to the concerned department in government, which is yet to clear the bills and credit the amount in the bank account of the individuals”. He added, “Once we receive December employees attendance list, we will clear salary for the month.” One of the tourist police, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We approached the senior officials in tourism department regarding non-payment of salaries and they have been telling us that the finance department is yet to release the salaries. We are suffering due to the apathy.”

