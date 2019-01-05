Home Cities Hyderabad

TRS man dies avoiding running over wild boar

It is not just bad roads, inadequately-lit thoroughfares or drink driving that are causing road accidents in the State. Canines and wild animals too have become a potential threat for motorists.

Published: 05th January 2019

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

In one such incident in Vikarabad district, a farmer-turned-politician succumbed to injuries on Friday after his car turned turtle when he applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting a wild boar that rushed on to the road from nowhere.

According to police, the victim Buchanna Yadav, a native of Gouraram village of Bomraspet mandal in the district, was a member of the TRS party.On Friday morning, he along with his friends — Ramakrishna and Madhu were on their way to Hyderabad in his car when the mishap occurred.  

While Buchanna succumbed to his injuries, his friends escaped with minor injuries and they are undergoing treatment at hospital. Police said that Buchanna was not wearing seatbelt at the time of the accident.K Arun Kumar, sub-inspector Chengomul, said that based on a complaint from Buchanna’s wife a case of accidental death has been  registered.

