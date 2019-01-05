Vigilance and Enforcement department files report on scheme irregularities

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vigilance and Enforcement Commission officials have prepared a comprehensive report on Indiramma Scheme finding fault with the previous government for allegedly misusing funds by making allocations to ineligible candidates.

Based on a request by Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials, Vigilance and Enforcement officials collected details from concerned departments in connection with irregularities in the scheme between 2004 and 2014.

Sources told Express CID officials were waiting for a report to be submitted by the V&E officials. Once the report is submitted, investigators will review the report and initiate stern action against violators including ineligible beneficiaries and erring officials.

Vigilance officials have found irregularities in nine districts after collecting details from at least 600 villages where more than 25,000 houses were built under the scheme. The then government built 32 lakh houses in ten districts with Rs 7,000 crore.

“Of the 32 lakh houses, irregularities have been noted in the construction of at least 4 lakh houses,” an official said.