Construction firm encroaches pvt land, uproots 115 mango trees

Unable to bear harassment from the construction firm Butterfly Serene Infra Developers, the land owners - all doctors by profession, approached police.

Published: 06th January 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A private construction firm allegedly uprooted 115 mango trees worth ` 5 lakh in a private land and tried to encroach it at Kadthal in Rangareddy district under Cyberabad commissionerate. 
Around 16 persons owned the land measuring 19 acres at Kadthal. The entire area is planted with mango trees. The construction firm  which is  coming up with a venture in the area, tried to encroach this land, but later convinced 16 persons and purchased their lands. But three of them, who owned around 3 acres refused to part with their land. On December 29, men belonging to the construction firm uprooted the mango trees and tried to fence the land. The land owners who came to know about this lodged a police complaint.

Dr G Sujatha, a city-based radiologist said,  the construction firm tried all means to take over their lands, but when they did not give into their demands, they uprooted the trees most of which were 6-years-old. “We lodged a complaint. Even as police were investigating, they came again on Saturday and were fixing boundary stones.,” she said. A case under charges of criminal trespass has been registered against the firm. 

