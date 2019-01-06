GHMC razes 980 structures in one day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing its crackdown against encroachments on the footpath, enforcement vigilance and disaster managment wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) razed as many as 980 unauthorised structures here on Saturday.

These structures were demolished on both sides from Miyapur Allwyn crossroads to BHEL gate covering a total length of 7.4 km. The plan was to demolish 498 structures. Last Saturday, the GHMC has demolished 620 structures on OU signal junction to Road No 6 Junction areas.

The drive to reclaim the footpaths was started in June last year. The encroachments include both moveable, immovable and permanent structures covering about 3.7 km on both sides on these two stretches. Though there was opposition against the demolition by vendors and hawkers, the GHMC officials with the help of police were able to demolish them. The special demolition drive will continue every Saturday.