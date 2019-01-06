Govt releases 0.3 tmcft Jurala water

By Express News Service

WANPARTHY: The government will for three days starting Saturday release water to areas under the ambit of Jurala Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The chief engineer of undivided Mahbubnagar’s irrigation department said water from the project would irrigate crops within the scope of the project. He has issued orders for the release of 0.3 tmc of water for three days through the right, left and parallel canal of the project.

The move comes in the wake of groundnut farmers approaching MLA Niranjan Reddy with their grievances. The politico soon wrote to the chief secretary and urged him to release water.