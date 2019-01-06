HC directs SEC to correct voter rolls in Nalgonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court on Friday directed the State Election Commission to take immediate remedial measures for delineating ward-wise voters on geographical basis of the gram panchayat in Nalgonda as required under the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Preparation and Publication of electoral rolls) Rules, 2018. Electoral roll would not attain any sanctity taking it beyond the scope of rectification merely because the election notification was issued.

It appears that the Election Commission has failed to abide by its responsibility to exercise its power of superintendence and verify as to whether the said electoral roll was prepared as per the due procedure. The Court’s interference in this aspect was to promote the election and not prevent it, the court noted.

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar was passing this order in a petition filed by M Durgaiah, his wife and daughter, residents of Gurrampod village of Nalgonda, seeking to direct the authorities concerned not to hold elections to their gram panchayat without rectifying the voters’ list.

The petitioners’ counsel P Sri Harsha Reddy asserted that the electoral roll of the said village for gram panchayat poll scheduled to be held on Jan 21 was not in accordance with the Rules.

While directing the commission to take remedial measures in respect of the said village, Justice Sanjay Kumar said it would be open to the commission to reschedule the election for Gurrampod village from Phase-1 to a later phase in the event it was not in a position to complete the said exercise within a reasonable time. The judge issued notices to the respondents for filing counter affidavits on the issue and adjourned the case hearing.