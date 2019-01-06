Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Internet de-addiction can solve psychological issues’

We should understand how common psychological issues are and recruit more professionals to deal with this,” they opined.

Published: 06th January 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: “The key to solving many critical psychological problems these days is de-addiction from Facebook, WhatsApp, video games, etc., and this can be done primarily through counselling sessions, physio and motivation therapies,” said Dr D Kesava Rao, president of State Psychiatric Society. Speaking at a press meet on Saturday, he announced that the Karimnagar branch of the Psychiatric Society was organising the fourth mid-term Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme in Karimnagar on Sunday.

As part of the session, experts will talk about various schemes, acts and rights meant for the benefit of psychiatrists and their patients, in addition to the latest medicines and treatment plans in the field. There will also be a detailed discussion on the topic ‘Managing Refractoriness - From Evidence and Experience’.
When asked why the number of people affected by psychological issues are increasing, Dr Kesava Rao said that lifestyle changes have led to a simultaneous increase in the psychological issues. “Psychological disorders can be easily cured if it is detected early. It is necessary that they approach a doctor on time,” observed Dr P Kishan and Dr V George Reddy. 

“With increased stress, modernisation and changing family dynamics, psychological issues are also increasing in our society. However, the number of government-appointed clinical psychologists are very less in the State. We should understand how common psychological issues are and recruit more professionals to deal with this,” they opined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp