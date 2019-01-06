‘Internet de-addiction can solve psychological issues’

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: “The key to solving many critical psychological problems these days is de-addiction from Facebook, WhatsApp, video games, etc., and this can be done primarily through counselling sessions, physio and motivation therapies,” said Dr D Kesava Rao, president of State Psychiatric Society. Speaking at a press meet on Saturday, he announced that the Karimnagar branch of the Psychiatric Society was organising the fourth mid-term Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme in Karimnagar on Sunday.

As part of the session, experts will talk about various schemes, acts and rights meant for the benefit of psychiatrists and their patients, in addition to the latest medicines and treatment plans in the field. There will also be a detailed discussion on the topic ‘Managing Refractoriness - From Evidence and Experience’.

When asked why the number of people affected by psychological issues are increasing, Dr Kesava Rao said that lifestyle changes have led to a simultaneous increase in the psychological issues. “Psychological disorders can be easily cured if it is detected early. It is necessary that they approach a doctor on time,” observed Dr P Kishan and Dr V George Reddy.

“With increased stress, modernisation and changing family dynamics, psychological issues are also increasing in our society. However, the number of government-appointed clinical psychologists are very less in the State. We should understand how common psychological issues are and recruit more professionals to deal with this,” they opined.