Jagga to be Sangareddy district Cong chief

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Sangreddy MLA T Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, if sources are to believe, is going to be Congress’ district president. In spite of the availability of several eligible senior leaders, the party’s decision doesn’t come as a surprise as Reddy was one of the few candidates fielded by it who didn’t suffer a humiliating defeat in the hands of TRS candidates.

Congress’ decision comes after a recent directive from AICC leadership to appoint heads for party activities in all the newly-formed districts. This was done in anticipation of the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

For the longest time, Jagga Reddy, as he is popularly known in the State, was one of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family’s fiercest critics. The other contenders for Reddy’s job are former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarasimha and former MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar.

But Reddy’s ‘aggressive nature, leadership qualities and deep pockets’ have given him an edge over the others.