Kitchens of OU hostels to soon get a makeover

Published: 06th January 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long wait, there is finally a ray of hope for improvement of hostel kitchens in Osmania University. The university has formed an expert committee to look into ways that can be taken up for modernising and improving the existing amenities in the university hostels. 

One of the first issues that the committee would be looking into is replacing firewood as fuel used for cooking in the hostel kitchens, said Prof Ashok Naidu of political science department, who is heading the committee formed by university about two weeks ago.

Improving hygienic conditions in the hostel kitchens and adding modern sophisticated equipment will also be looked at. The plan to modernise the hostel kitchens was on the anvil since long. 

The committee will also look into repairs that have to be taken up in old hostel buildings and improving facilities in the new hostels. This will be taken up after a report is submitted on modernisation of kitchens. The committee headed by Prof Naidu are visiting various universities to observe the practices being followed there. 

