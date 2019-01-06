Lorry driver arrested for murder at ORR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gachibowli Police on Saturday arrested a lorry driver, Ganeshan Prakash, for the murder of Subramanyam Shekar who used to work as a driver in the same lorry with him.

The duo, who took turns driving the vehicle, got into a heated argument ending in Prakash killing the latter. His body was found on ORR road on Sunday.

The police found he was from Tamil Nadu thanks to a tattoo on his arm and then scrutinised CCTV footage to ascertain which vehicle he had travelled in.

The cops then checked all vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration at checkposts and toll plazas on the ORR . Relatives of the deceased were informed of his demise. It was Shekar’s kin who raised suspicion that Prakash, his co-driver, may have been the killer. Following the tip off, the lorry’s owner and Prakash were summoned for questioning.

Prakash confessed to the crime and admitted he killed Shekar as he quarrelled with him. On the night of the incident, they parked their vehicle on the ORR and slept in the vehicle cabin. When they woke up, Subramanyam shouted at Prakash and asked him to drive the lorry.

Furious, Prakash attacked him with his tools. He drove ahead and dumped the body after which he went to Bengaluru to unload the load.