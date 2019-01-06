Home Cities Hyderabad

Mixing of sewage with stormwater to be checked

The waste water is directly flown into drains or into the water bodies thereby polluting the lakes. In GHMC limits, there are about 1,200 km of SW drains.

Published: 06th January 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh  
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious note of sewerage water getting mixed with stormwater lines and vice versa, the GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will carry out joint inspections for taking up remedial measures on priority.

As per the list available with GHMC and the water board, it was found that in about 600 -625 locations in Greater Hyderabad limits, sewage water is being let into stormwater drains (rain water) maintained by GHMC while in 45- 50 locations stormwater is entering into sewerage lines maintained by the water board. The unauthorised mixing of drainage water into SW drains and vise versa is leading to unhygienic conditions and there is a every need to arrest the mixing of water from one another.

Constructed for the purpose of discharging rain water run off during monsoon into lakes and tanks, these drains for several decades were getting mixed with sewage and have been responsible for contamination, pollution of water bodies in many parts of the city.

In the absence of underground drainage network in the erstwhile municipalities on the  city outskirts, residents had no other option other than letting sewage water into SW drains to keep localities free from stagnation of sewage. Erstwhile, 12 municipal circles in the city’s periphery, which were added to the GHMC limits in 2007, do not have proper sewage system.

The waste water is directly flown into drains or into the water bodies thereby polluting the lakes. In GHMC limits, there are about 1,200 km of SW drains.
To address the issue, GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore, who is also the managing director of HMWS&SB held a joint meeting with the officials of these two departments where he directed the officials from both the departments to take up joint inspections of these places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp