Mixing of sewage with stormwater to be checked

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious note of sewerage water getting mixed with stormwater lines and vice versa, the GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will carry out joint inspections for taking up remedial measures on priority.

As per the list available with GHMC and the water board, it was found that in about 600 -625 locations in Greater Hyderabad limits, sewage water is being let into stormwater drains (rain water) maintained by GHMC while in 45- 50 locations stormwater is entering into sewerage lines maintained by the water board. The unauthorised mixing of drainage water into SW drains and vise versa is leading to unhygienic conditions and there is a every need to arrest the mixing of water from one another.

Constructed for the purpose of discharging rain water run off during monsoon into lakes and tanks, these drains for several decades were getting mixed with sewage and have been responsible for contamination, pollution of water bodies in many parts of the city.

In the absence of underground drainage network in the erstwhile municipalities on the city outskirts, residents had no other option other than letting sewage water into SW drains to keep localities free from stagnation of sewage. Erstwhile, 12 municipal circles in the city’s periphery, which were added to the GHMC limits in 2007, do not have proper sewage system.

The waste water is directly flown into drains or into the water bodies thereby polluting the lakes. In GHMC limits, there are about 1,200 km of SW drains.

To address the issue, GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore, who is also the managing director of HMWS&SB held a joint meeting with the officials of these two departments where he directed the officials from both the departments to take up joint inspections of these places.