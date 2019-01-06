Home Cities Hyderabad

Nizamabad residents block road, demand shifting of dumpyard

A few years back, the Revenue department had allocated 50 acres of land to NMC in Nagaram, which is a residential area, to use it as a garbage dumping yard. 

Published: 06th January 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

A large amount of garbage is seen dumped at a dumpyard in Nagaram, a residential area in Nizamabad | Express

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Demanding that the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) authorities shift the garbage dumping yard, which is in their area, to some other location, residents of Nagaram residents blocked the road here on Saturday. 

A few years back, the Revenue department had allocated 50 acres of land to NMC in Nagaram, which is a residential area, to use it as a garbage dumping yard. 

Residents are complaining about various health issues due to air pollution and unhygienic environment. “On a regular basis the garbage is burnt and because of it the entire air in the surrounding areas get polluted. Some elderly people in the area are suffering with breathing problems as well,” said  P Bhushanam, a resident of the area. The locals said that during the elections time they had brought the issue to the notice of district officials, but in vain. 

Meanwhile, NMC Commissioner Dr D John Samson said that they are using the land that was allotted to them for garbage dumping by the Revenue department.” 
In the past the garbage was being dumped in non-allocated areas but now NMC staff are dumping the garbage in areas that are allocated to them,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp