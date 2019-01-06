Nizamabad residents block road, demand shifting of dumpyard

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Demanding that the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) authorities shift the garbage dumping yard, which is in their area, to some other location, residents of Nagaram residents blocked the road here on Saturday.

A few years back, the Revenue department had allocated 50 acres of land to NMC in Nagaram, which is a residential area, to use it as a garbage dumping yard.

Residents are complaining about various health issues due to air pollution and unhygienic environment. “On a regular basis the garbage is burnt and because of it the entire air in the surrounding areas get polluted. Some elderly people in the area are suffering with breathing problems as well,” said P Bhushanam, a resident of the area. The locals said that during the elections time they had brought the issue to the notice of district officials, but in vain.

Meanwhile, NMC Commissioner Dr D John Samson said that they are using the land that was allotted to them for garbage dumping by the Revenue department.”

In the past the garbage was being dumped in non-allocated areas but now NMC staff are dumping the garbage in areas that are allocated to them,” he said.