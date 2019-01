No water supply in parts of city on January 8, 9

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to the replacement work at electric substations at Kodandapur, Nasarlapally and Godakondla and other leakages on Krishna Drinking Water Schemes Phase-I pipeline a shut down has been proposed for 24 hours from 6 am on January 8 to 6 am on January 9. Hence, there will be no water supply during that period.

The areas include Riyasathnagar, Santoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Chanchalguda, Yakutpura, Malakpet, Moosarambagh, Narayanaguda, Boggulakunta, Adikmet, Shivam, Chilkalguda, Aliabad, Miralam, Kishanbagh, Sahebanagr, BN Reddynagar, Balapur, Barkas, Maisaram, Bandlaguda, Mailardevpally, Shastripuram, Budvel, Goldenheights, Sulema Nagar, Hyderguda, Allabanda, Gandhamguda, Bhojagutta, Asifnagar, Elugutta, Habsiguda, Nacharam, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally. Meerpet, Shaikpet, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Prashasanagar, Moulali, HB Colony, Mallapur, Boduppal and Beerappagadda.