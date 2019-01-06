‘Non-boarders to be evicted by month-end from hostels’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last two years, over 3,500 students have been enroled for PhD in Osmania Universty. Of these nearly 60 per cent scholars were part-time, vice chancellor of the varsity Prof S Ramchandram said here on Saturday.

It may be recalled that the varsity had not conducted any PhD admission between 2014-15 to 2016-17 academic years due to unrest on the campus after the Telangana agitation. Lauding the efforts of the varsity to boost research activities and ensure facilities for the newly inducted scholars, the VC said that nearly 700 such students have not been given accommodation.

It may be recalled that just days ago, the varsity issued a fresh warning to former students who have been overstaying in the university hostels to vacate or face police action.

“We have received representation from students who were not able to take up their research related works because they have not been allotted rooms. Though it is difficult to estimate the number nearly half of the occupants were overstaying with some having stayed for a decade,” the VC said.

While the hostels of Osmania University have a capacity of 6,500, over 10,000 students have been staying in the hostels. This, the VC said has been creating pressure on the facilities as well as the resources of the university. “Though we have undertaken the process to evict non-boarders on several occasions earlier, this time we are very serious and will not hesitate to take the help of the law to ensure such people leave the campus. By month-end, we aim to get non-boarders evicted,” the VC said.