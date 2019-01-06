Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Non-boarders to be evicted by month-end from hostels’

In the last two years,  over 3,500 students have been enroled for  PhD in Osmania Universty.

Published: 06th January 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last two years,  over 3,500 students have been enroled for  PhD in Osmania Universty. Of these nearly 60 per cent scholars were part-time, vice chancellor  of the varsity Prof S Ramchandram said here on Saturday.  

It may be recalled that the varsity had not conducted any PhD admission between 2014-15 to 2016-17 academic years due to unrest on the campus after the Telangana agitation. Lauding the efforts of the varsity to boost research activities and ensure facilities for the newly inducted scholars, the VC said that nearly 700 such students have not been given accommodation.

It may be recalled that just days ago, the varsity issued a fresh warning to former students who have been overstaying in the university hostels to vacate or face police action. 

“We have received representation from students who were not able to take up their research related works because they have not been allotted rooms. Though it is difficult to estimate the number nearly half of the occupants were overstaying with some having stayed for a decade,” the VC said. 

While the hostels of Osmania University have a capacity of 6,500, over 10,000 students have been staying in the hostels.  This, the VC said has been creating pressure on the facilities as well as the resources of the university.  “Though we have undertaken the process to evict non-boarders on several occasions earlier, this time we are very serious and will not hesitate to take the help of the law to ensure such people leave the campus. By month-end, we aim to get non-boarders evicted,” the VC said.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp