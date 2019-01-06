OU to spend Rs 100-cr grant on infra & research

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Detailing the developmental plans proposed for the upcoming year, Prof S Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor of the Osmania University, said that the focus of the varsity will be automation and digitisation, along with the utilisation of the `100 cr that it had received under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2.0 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). While 30 per cent of these funds will be used for the development of infrastructure like hostels, the remaining sum would be spent on the strengthening of research.

As part of the Abhiyan, OU is also collaborating with the University of California and University of Pennsylvania and to facilitate faculty and student exchange programmes.

Further, to provide an opportunity for students, researchers and teachers to turn into budding entrepreneurs by transforming their ideas into products or services, OU will set up an incubation centre called the Osmania Technology Business Incubator (O-TBI) this year.

Being set up at an estimated cost of `6 cr, the incubator will come up at the Central Facilities for Research and Development (CFRD). Plans are also in the pipeline to set up the State’s first Centre for Cyber Security and Cyber Law for research and study.

“The Dr BR Ambedkar Research Centre, the Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies, the Centre for Microbial Fermentation Technology, are also coming up on the campus under the RUSA and we plan to take up finish these works within next 17 months,” said the VC. OU is one of the 10 universities in the country to have received the funding.

What awaits the varsity

After the conduction of all CETS in online format in 2018, the Osmania University, which is responsible for the admission for these courses, has decided to take the State Entrance Test (SET) this year on the computer mode too

Massive Online Open Courses through SWAYAM will be introduced in 430 UG colleges affiliated to OU. In the last semester, this was introduced in its engineering colleges. The OU faculty will also create content for the portal Steps will be taken to turn the campus plastic-free