Rs 1 crore fund allotted for skill centre at Gandhi Hospital remains unused

The senior regional director of Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare Dr Anuradha Medoju said
Rs 2.9 crore had been set aside by the Central government for each skill centre.

By K Shiva Shanker 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly Rs 1 crore allocated to Gandhi Medical College for the construction of a skill centre to impart training in how to handle patients experiencing excruciating pain remains unused in spite of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare transferring the amount in April last year.

Gandhi Hospital regularly admits a large number of trauma cases. Family members and friends of patients are usually at a loss on how to move him/her to an ambulance to the stretcher as even minor jerks can aggravate the pain. Apart from surgical emergencies, women with labour pains too are treated as emergency cases.

Rs 2.9 crore had been set aside by the Central government for each skill centre. However, unless Rs 1 crore was spent, the rest of the amount— for the purchase of — - cannot be disbursed.

Dr O Shravan Kumar, principal of the Gandhi Medical College, said he had transferred the funds to Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC).

Officials of the Corporation, however, said the funds were transferred to them before the Telangana Assembly elections and as the Model Code of Conduct was implemented soon after, works couldn’t be taken up. “We will soon float tenders for the works,” a TSMIDC official said.

Dr Anuradha opined that the quality of medical treatment and the way patients in pain are handled will improve as the course teaches medical students, medical officers from various levels of government hospitals, nursing staff and paramedical staff how to shift patients from ambulances to the emergency wards.

It also teaches them about the kind of treatment patients need to be provided during accidents, fractures, deep injuries and labour pains.

Mannequins that simulate pain as experienced by humans would be used to train students and medical staff. Dr Shravan Kumar said medical students till now would directly deal with trauma patients with little to no training.

