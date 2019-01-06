Scam offering tips on share investment busted, four arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four Indore-based Investment Research Advisors, who allegedly cheated investors from all over the country to the tune of thousands of crores under the pretext of providing tips for share market investment and trading, were arrested by the Cyberabad cybercrime wing on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused offered tips to investors and later lured them to investing with them. After collecting huge amounts of money under various pretexts, they promised the victims around `45 lakh as returns for an investment of `1 lakh in a 30-days period. “But they never actually paid the returns,” said police. Though the number of victims could be much more, only four have lodged complaints, the police observed.

The Cyberabad police freezed the accounts operated by the firm which had a deposit of up to`3.63 crore. “Indore is a hub for such investment advisory firms. While there are more than 160 SEBI certified firms, more than 400 are unauthorised in Indore alone,” said Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

A Ramachandra Aryasri, a retired professor, was a victim to the scam. “I have been into trading for more than two decades,” he said. In June 2017, he received calls from a tele-caller working for the TradeBizz Research Firm (www.tradebizzindia.com), who asked him to invest in share markets and assured him of providing tips to choose the best shares. He invested `2 lakh with them. They provided tips on a regular basis initially, but stopped responding to his calls after a few days.

Further inquiries revealed that Swapnil Prajapati, one of the accused, runs Highbrow Market Research Investments Advisers Pvt Ltd, which is a top advisory company in Indore and operates with 230 tele-callers and has 10,778 customer across the country. Another accused Akhilesh Raghuwanshi runs The Equicom Financial Research Pvt Ltd (www.theequicom.com), with 25- telecallers and has 15,000 customers with it.

In addition to this, Santosh Singh Parihar runs www.tradebizzindia.com with 35 tele-callers which has 3,000 members. Yet another accused Sagar Sahu runs Safal Research with 25 telecallers and has 400 members.

Cyberabad police to write to SEBI

All the companies that were involved in cheating were registered with Security and Exchanges Board of India(SEBI) to render Investment advisory services. Each company has cases pending against them before the SEBI, but no action has been taken yet on any company so far. Cyberabad police will write to the SEBI chief and other agencies concerned about these companies, to know why the cases against the companies are still pending.

Cops recovered huge data and many of documents from the accused. A detailed analysis into these documents can tell how many people are cheated from Telangana, said Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar. Cyberabad police during their visit to the offices in Indore found that the officers were accompanied by armed guards who would not allow anybody except the employees and staff into the office premises. Tens of investors who invested in huge sums were found waiting to meet the promoters but were thrown out of the premises by the bouncers