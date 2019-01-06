Home Cities Hyderabad

Scam offering tips on share investment busted, four arrested

Though the number of victims could be much more, only four have lodged complaints, the police observed.

Published: 06th January 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four Indore-based Investment Research Advisors, who allegedly cheated investors from all over the country to the tune of thousands of crores under the pretext of providing tips for share market investment and trading, were arrested by the Cyberabad cybercrime wing on Saturday. 

According to the police, the accused offered tips to investors and later lured them to investing with them. After collecting huge amounts of money under various pretexts, they promised the victims around `45 lakh as returns for an investment of `1 lakh in a 30-days period. “But they never actually paid the returns,” said police. Though the number of victims could be much more, only four have lodged complaints, the police observed.

The Cyberabad police freezed the accounts operated by the firm which had a deposit of up to`3.63 crore. “Indore is a hub for such investment advisory firms. While there are more than 160 SEBI certified firms, more than 400 are unauthorised in Indore alone,” said Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar. 

A Ramachandra Aryasri, a retired professor, was a victim to the scam. “I have been into trading for more than two decades,” he said. In June 2017, he received calls from a tele-caller working for the TradeBizz Research Firm (www.tradebizzindia.com), who asked him to invest in share markets and assured him of providing tips to choose the best shares. He invested `2 lakh with them. They provided tips on a regular basis initially, but stopped responding to his calls after a few days.  

Further inquiries revealed that Swapnil Prajapati, one of the accused, runs Highbrow Market Research Investments Advisers Pvt Ltd, which is a top advisory company in Indore and operates with 230 tele-callers and has 10,778 customer across the country. Another accused Akhilesh Raghuwanshi runs The Equicom Financial Research Pvt Ltd (www.theequicom.com), with 25- telecallers and has 15,000 customers with it.

In addition to this, Santosh Singh Parihar runs www.tradebizzindia.com with 35 tele-callers which has 3,000 members. Yet another accused Sagar Sahu runs Safal Research with 25 telecallers and has 400 members.

Cyberabad police to write to SEBI 
All the companies that were involved in cheating were registered with Security and Exchanges Board of India(SEBI) to render Investment advisory services. Each company has cases pending against them before the SEBI, but no action has been taken yet on any company so far. Cyberabad police will write to the SEBI chief and other agencies concerned about these companies, to know why the cases against the companies are still pending. 

Cops recovered huge data and many of documents from the accused. A detailed analysis into these documents can tell how many people are cheated from Telangana, said Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar. Cyberabad police during their visit to the offices in Indore found that the officers were accompanied by armed guards who would not allow anybody except the employees and staff into the office premises. Tens of investors who invested in huge sums were found waiting to meet the promoters but were thrown out of the premises by the bouncers

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp