Skin of tiger poached from Kawal seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: In a shocking proof of wildlife poaching being prevalent in the State, forest officials and sleuths from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Traffic India, an NGO, seized the skin of a tiger that was later identified to be one from Kawal tiger reserve. This is, incidentally, the first time a clear case of tiger poaching has come to light at Kawal.

Based on a tip off, the sleuths intercepted a vehicle transporting the tiger skin at Ichoda in Adilabad district and arrested five persons, including two from the State capital, said Nirmal District Forest Officer (DFO) Damodar Reddy. According to Reddy, the tiger was aged around three-and-a-half years and was earlier caught in a camera trap at Jannaram forest division. The tiger skin samples will be sent for forensic analysis.

It may also be mentioned here that in 2016, a tiger cub was found dead in Tamsi, Adilabad. As per the forest department’s own numbers Kawal is one of the most unsafe regions for wildlife in the State. Since the tiger reserve came into existence in 2012, many tigers migrated from the neighbouring Tippeshwar and Tadoba tiger sanctuaries. However, most of the tigers that entered the buffer or core area of Kawal went missing. It is highly possible that the tiger skin seized on Saturday was of one such tiger.