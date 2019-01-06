Home Cities Hyderabad

Tiger urine latest stunt in hunt for elusive K4

Forest officials in the district are racking their brains to K4, the tigress that was injured by a wire snare last year.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Forest officials in the district are racking their brains to K4, the tigress that was injured by a wire snare last year. Nothing they have done till now has worked. The latest effort by forest officials involves the urine procured from a tigress in Hyderabad zoo. The plan is to spray the liquid on trees in a region to attract K4 and keep it there.  Speaking to Express, Kawal Tiger Field Director C Saravaran said, “We hope to find K4 soon. The urine, we believe, will help us finally catch her.”

Officials first identified K4’s injury in February 2018. On one of the several feeds from CC cameras, the tigress appeared injured with a wire snare embedded in it’s body. Assessing the gravity of the situation, the Centre sent tiger trackers to try and catch K4. However, the efforts of tracker Wasim Shamsheer, who spent five days in the forest areas of Chennur, Kothapalli and Neelvai, went in vain.

Since then, the forest department has only intensified its efforts. They spent lakhs of rupees on installing 200 new CC cameras. As many as 45 forest officials were appointed as ground staff in Chennur forest division. 

