By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court on Saturday convicted 409 people, including two women -- a fashion designer and a techie, of drunk driving in December and sent them to jail for a time period between three and 25 days.

The court also imposed fines on 111 persons for driving without licence and jailed them for three to 16 days.

They were caught during checks at Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Miyapur and Balanagar under Cyberabad Commissionerate. The traffic police caught 147 drunk drivers in Madhapur.