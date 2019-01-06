Home Cities Hyderabad

Were Nayeem and CO’s illegal properties worth Rs 1,000 cr?

Published: 06th January 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Have slain gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem and his benamis amassed illegal assets worth Rs 1,000 crore ? The Income Tax Department (IT) officials, who verified the documents of movable and immovable assets of Nayeem and his family members including benamies, believe it to be approximately worth hundreds of crores of rupees. 

One of Nayeem’s residences
at Alkapuri Colony in
Narsingi | Express

The officials, however, stated that they are yet to obtain some more information from the Sub Registrar Officers (SROs) in connection with the documents that were seized by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) during the investigation into Nayeem’s illegal activities. 

Sources told Express that the benami transactions prohibition unit of the Income Tax (IT) department is understood to have done a proper investigation on amassing movable and immovable assets by Nayeem and these properties were registered in the name of Nayeem’s wife Haseena Begum and relative Ahela Begum. 

The officials also collected details of Nayeem’s associates including Sheshanna, who is still absconding as per police, in connection with the illegal assets. 

The sources further stated that the Income Tax officials reportedly collected details from Nayeem’s wife Haseena Begum regarding illegal properties located in 23 locations.  

The officials further stated that they served notices to Nayeem’s benamis.  “On the pretext of Assembly elections, revenue and sub registrar officials delayed in submitting Nayeem’s illegal property details.  As per the current estimates,  Nayeem amassed illegal properties worth  Rs 800 to 1,000 crore,” sources said. 

Comments

