An edge-of-the-seat ride  

Soumya Venkateswarlu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A Telugu series ‘Ekkadiki Ee Parugu season-1’ is being launched by Zee5 today. The crew includes Shashank, Aryan Rajesh, Kalpika Ganesh and Pavani Gangireddy in lead roles. The story revolves around the life of a couple and how the mysterious disappearance of his wife changes the husband’s life and that of everyone around him.

The ‘Ekkadiki Ee Parugu’ team says the series is a thriller drama with nail-biting sequences. The team mentioned that each episode will be of 22 minutes duration, including recap, precap and main episode, with a thrilling suspense at the end.

This series is being launched across seven languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali. The six-episode series is directed by Abhilash Reddy and produced by G V Raag, in collaboration with Clown Network, Yupp TV Studios and post production by Annapurna Studios.