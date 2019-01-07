Home Cities Hyderabad

An edge-of-the-seat ride  

A Telugu series ‘Ekkadiki Ee Parugu season-1’ is being launched by Zee5 today.

Published: 07th January 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Soumya Venkateswarlu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A Telugu series ‘Ekkadiki Ee Parugu season-1’ is being launched by Zee5 today.  The crew includes Shashank, Aryan Rajesh, Kalpika Ganesh and Pavani Gangireddy in lead roles. The story revolves around the life of a couple and how the mysterious disappearance of his wife changes the husband’s life and that of everyone around him.

The ‘Ekkadiki Ee Parugu’ team says the series is a thriller drama with nail-biting sequences. The team mentioned that each episode will be of 22 minutes duration, including recap, precap and main episode, with a thrilling suspense at the end.

This series is being launched across seven languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali. The six-episode series is directed by Abhilash Reddy and produced by G V Raag, in collaboration with Clown Network, Yupp TV Studios and post production by Annapurna Studios.

Comments

